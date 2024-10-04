Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.25 and last traded at $59.49. Approximately 924,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 861,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

