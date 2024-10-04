Chainbing (CBG) Price Hits $0.12

Chainbing (CBG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $61.30 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

