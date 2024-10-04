Ignition Price Tops $61,948.72 on Top Exchanges (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $24.72 million and $257,700.35 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be bought for about $61,948.72 or 0.99740433 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ignition has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00251805 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,494.9109229. The last known price of Ignition is 61,061.79472906 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $274,627.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

