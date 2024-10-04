Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $233.74 Million

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $233.74 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,137.10 or 1.00043726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00055789 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0225248 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $8,948,321.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.