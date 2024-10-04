Lista DAO (LISTA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $61.39 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $61.39 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,463,604 tokens. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,473,655.82150224 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.3238321 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $7,455,535.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

