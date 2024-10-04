holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.84 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $13,514.83 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.01 or 0.03891497 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00042301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00319768 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,508.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

