Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,150 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3 %

CRWD opened at $283.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.38, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $160.92 and a one year high of $398.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

