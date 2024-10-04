Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $915,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,077,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $391.09 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $397.22. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.59 and a 200-day moving average of $347.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.94.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

