Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys 1,842 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth $3,812,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,988,063. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $142.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of -131.59, a PEG ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $146.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

