iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG opened at $100.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

