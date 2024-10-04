Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 47,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,522.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.