Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,869,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.