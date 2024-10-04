Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 549 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $268.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $272.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

