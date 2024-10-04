American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $12,671,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

