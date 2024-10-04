Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,878.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 303,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 293,296 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 79,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,030,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,858,000 after purchasing an additional 96,193 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $54.18 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

