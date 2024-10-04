Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 688,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 194,899 shares.The stock last traded at $54.83 and had previously closed at $54.89.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 230.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.