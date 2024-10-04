Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 4,294,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,512,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Redfin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,410. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,746 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 205.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.5% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

