Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 16.38 and last traded at 16.93. 32,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 25,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 225.59% and a negative net margin of 609.77%. The firm had revenue of 32.26 million during the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

