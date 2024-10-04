Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 528268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWM. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday, August 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$461.30 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

