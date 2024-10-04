Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.72. 141,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 451,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Immatics had a negative net margin of 103.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 14.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

