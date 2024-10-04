Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.72. 141,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 451,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immatics
Immatics Stock Performance
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Immatics had a negative net margin of 103.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 14.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.