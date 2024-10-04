Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading 8.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 755,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,378,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,793,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after buying an additional 169,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.