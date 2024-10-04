Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $188.05 and last traded at $188.69, with a volume of 759071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Biogen by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,898,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

