Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 150,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 87,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sego Resources Trading Up 25.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.44.
Sego Resources Company Profile
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sego Resources
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.