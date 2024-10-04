Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 4179990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.23 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39.
Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.60 million. Kraken Robotics had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, analysts expect that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0750751 EPS for the current year.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.
