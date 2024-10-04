iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,362,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the previous session’s volume of 229,919 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $26.32.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $982.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $68,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,930 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,490,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

