Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 3,626,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,001,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

