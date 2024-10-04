Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,370,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the previous session’s volume of 18,444,820 shares.The stock last traded at $2.55 and had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Ambev Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ambev by 25.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 26.1% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 23.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

