Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Up 6.5% – Still a Buy?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.07. 178,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 349,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $631.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,763.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $449,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,763.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

