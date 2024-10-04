Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Still a Buy?

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 906,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,907,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $581.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $32,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,225. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,388 shares of company stock valued at $107,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Annexon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 641,549 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,989,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $15,647,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

