RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 7106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KUT. Singular Research upgraded RediShred Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark lifted their price target on RediShred Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

RediShred Capital Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.08.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. RediShred Capital had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of C$17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.2007114 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

