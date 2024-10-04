Medicure (CVE:MPH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Medicure Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.07.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.17 million for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medicure Inc. will post 0.0749258 EPS for the current year.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

