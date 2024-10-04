EQB (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$104.66 and last traded at C$104.08, with a volume of 56318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$104.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.56.

EQB Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$325.00 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities analysts forecast that EQB Inc. will post 12.5963415 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

