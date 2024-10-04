Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 4400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.
Maxim Power Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.44.
Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maxim Power had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of C$17.01 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.0712303 EPS for the current year.
Maxim Power Company Profile
Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
