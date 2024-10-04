EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 116,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 115,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday.

EVE Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $960.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVE in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Stories

