iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,195,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 346,219 shares.The stock last traded at $25.47 and had previously closed at $25.48.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.