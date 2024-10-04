Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 522,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,182,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $673.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

