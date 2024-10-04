StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

