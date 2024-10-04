Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 25700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.58.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile
VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.
