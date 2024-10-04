Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 14870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Ducommun Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $961.54 million, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,629.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $329,295. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

