Urbana (TSE:URB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Urbana Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($4.44) million during the quarter. Urbana had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 78.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urbana

About Urbana

In other Urbana news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,593.00. Company insiders own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

