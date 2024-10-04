BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,088,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the previous session’s volume of 234,095 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $50.25.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

