Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $107.84 million and $8.24 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000770 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,790 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.