NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 392,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 135,388 shares.The stock last traded at $27.48 and had previously closed at $27.46.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $605.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

Get NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.