XYO Trading Up 5% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. XYO has a market cap of $79.70 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00581974 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,968,941.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

