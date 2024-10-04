THORChain 1-Day Volume Reaches $150.21 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00007744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $150.21 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 414,188,254 coins and its circulating supply is 259,173,810 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

