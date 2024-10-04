Synthetix (SNX) Price Reaches $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $456.39 million and $14.47 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00251858 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

