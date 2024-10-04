MagnetGold (MTG) Price Tops $0.0524 on Major Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $14.28 million and $48.69 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

