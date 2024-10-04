OpenBlox Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,721.37 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $87,970.52 and approximately $16,721.37 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

