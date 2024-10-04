NetMind Token (NMT) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00004549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NetMind Token has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $113.96 million and $6.49 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00251858 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,293,255 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.69952215 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $6,441,899.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

