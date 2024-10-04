Gearbox Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $464,813.28 (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $464,813.28 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,574,983,494.06835 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00648037 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $487,340.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

